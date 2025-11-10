Eli Lilly Acquires IMS

Eli Lilly has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Integrated Medical Systems, a US developer and operator of medical communications networks.

Lilly says that the deal enables it to forge closer ties with health care providers and payers, allowing it to deliver information quickly to people who provide care and make health care decisions.

IMS develops and operates physician-focused medical communications networks, called Medacom networks, that deliver clinical, administrative and financial information to hospitals, players/ managed care plans, laboratories, pharmacies and physicians.