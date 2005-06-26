Eli Lilly/Alkermes' inhaled insulin as effective as injections

Drug major Eli Lilly and fellow US firm Alkermes have reported detailed results from a Phase II study of patients with type 1 diabetes, showing that those on their co-developed inhaled insulin system achieved blood sugar levels similar to patients treated with injected insulin.
Using the standard measure of blood sugar, A1C, an average measure of blood glucose over a three-month period, patients achieved a mean level of 7.9 using the Lilly/Alkermes inhaled insulin system versus 8.0 in the injected insulin group. Additionally, 80% of patients expressed a preference for the product at mealtime over injected insulin.
