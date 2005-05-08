Eli Lilly/Amylin's diabetes drug gets FDA OK

US groups Eli Lilly and Amylin say that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Byetta (exenatide) injection as adjunctive therapy to improve blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes who have not achieved adequate control on metformin and/or a sulfonylurea.
Furthermore, the FDA also stated that the agent, the first in a new class of drugs called incretin mimetics, is approvable as a monotherapy for type 2 diabetics. Additional data submitted to support a monotherapy indication is expected to receive a six-month review, the companies noted.
Derived from the saliva of the Gila monster, the drug exhibits many of the same effects as the human incretin hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, and improves blood sugar control by lowering both post-meal and fasting glucose levels. An additional benefit is that most patients in the long-term Byetta clinical studies also experienced reductions in weight. Analysts are optimistic about the drug's potential, and have forecast peak annual sales in excess of $1.0 billion.
