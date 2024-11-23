Eli Lilly And Pharmagenesis' R&D Agreement

- Eli Lilly and Pharmagenesis have signed an R&D agreement to develop antifungal agents derived from micro-organisms associated with plants known to be resistant to fungal infections. Lilly will be responsible for (pre)clincal development of any arising compounds and will pay Pharmagenesis milestone payments. Lilly gains product rights outside of the Far East.
