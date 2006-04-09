Eli Lilly comments on data from the CATIE PhII atypical antipsychotic drug study
9 April 2006
USA-based drug major Eli Lilly & Co has commented on the results of Phase II of the Clinical Antipsychotic Trials for Intervention Effectiveness (CATIE), which was published in the April issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry. The CATIE Phase II study, which forms part of the independent US National Institutes of Health program (Marketletter March 14, 2005), examined the use of atypical antipsychotics, including Lilly's own product Zyprexa (olanzapine), in the treatment of chronic schizophrenia, focusing specifically on the evaluation of "rescue" treatments used by patients who required a medication switch in CATIE Phase I. The CATIE program is also investigating Pfizer's antipsychotic Geodon (ziprasidone), AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine) and Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal (risperidone) and Novartis' Clozavir (clozapine).
CATIE Phase II results
The study findings were split into several sections. In the efficacy arm, clozapine performed best as measured by all-cause discontinuation, followed by Lilly's Zyprexa. The data from the drug tolerability arm showed that risperidone and Zyprexa were matched in terms of side effects and treatment adherence. This result was contrary to the study's initial hypothesis: that ziprasidone would be most effective because it had not caused weight gain, often associated with antipsychotics, in earlier clinical assessments. In addition, a secondary analysis of the tolerability arm of the program showed a statistically-significant reduction in positive psychotic symptoms for patients taking Zyprexa. Subjects receiving the Lilly drug also had the lowest incidence of hospitalizations (11%) compared with resperidone (15%), ziprasidone (16%) and quetiapine (20%).
