Eli Lilly PAP approved, patients hit by Part D loophole

US drug major Eli Lilly has been granted approval for its Medicare Part D Patient Assistance Program by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. The program, LillyMedicareAnswers, will provide the firm's Zyprexa (olanzapine), Forteo (teriparatide [rDNA origin] injection) and Humatrope (somatropin [rDNA] for injection) to low-income patients who are affected by the Medicare Part D coverage gap from $2,250 to $5,100 of annual drug expenditure (Marketletters passim).

Deirdre Connelly, Lilly's president of US operations, said: "the LillyMedicareAnswers program meshes with Medicare Part D, allowing the drug benefit to be successful while still meeting the needs of low-income patients who require more sophisticated medications."

Patients will be charged a $25 administrative fee for shipment of the drug directly to their homes. LillyMedicareAnswers is the extension of an existing PAP, LillyAnswers, which the firm kept in operation from May 2006, pending OIG approval for its Part D assistance effort.