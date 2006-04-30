Saturday 8 November 2025

Eli Lilly profit up 6% in 1st-qtr 2006

30 April 2006

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its first quarter 2006 profits increased 6% to $3.72 billion, largely due to growth in sales of its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine), used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The firm's net income grew 13% in the period to $834.8 million, with earnings per share of $0.77. The company attributes this rise to an improvement in its gross margins and the fact that its product sales exceeded its operating expenses.

Aside from Cymbalta, several other of the group's newer products achieved revenue growth. These included: its anticancer agent Alimta (pemextred); the diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide), which the firm co-developed with Amylin; Forteo (teriparatide recombinant DNA injection), the bone formation treatment; the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder product Stattera (atomoxetine HCl); its bipolar depression therapeutic Symbyax (olanzapine/fluoxetine); Xigris (drotrecogin) used in the treatment of sepsis; and the urinary incontinence medication Yentreve (duloxetine HCL), which grew 59%. Collectively, thesecontributed $802.4 million for the quarter.

Trial results and regulatory submissions

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze