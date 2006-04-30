Eli Lilly profit up 6% in 1st-qtr 2006

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its first quarter 2006 profits increased 6% to $3.72 billion, largely due to growth in sales of its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine), used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The firm's net income grew 13% in the period to $834.8 million, with earnings per share of $0.77. The company attributes this rise to an improvement in its gross margins and the fact that its product sales exceeded its operating expenses.

Aside from Cymbalta, several other of the group's newer products achieved revenue growth. These included: its anticancer agent Alimta (pemextred); the diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide), which the firm co-developed with Amylin; Forteo (teriparatide recombinant DNA injection), the bone formation treatment; the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder product Stattera (atomoxetine HCl); its bipolar depression therapeutic Symbyax (olanzapine/fluoxetine); Xigris (drotrecogin) used in the treatment of sepsis; and the urinary incontinence medication Yentreve (duloxetine HCL), which grew 59%. Collectively, thesecontributed $802.4 million for the quarter.

Trial results and regulatory submissions