Eli Lilly profit up 6% in 1st-qtr 2006

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its first quarter 2006 profits increased 6% to $3.72 billion, largely due to growth in sales of its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine), used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The firm's net income grew 13% in the period to $834.8 million, with earnings per share of $0.77. The company attributes this rise to an improvement in its gross margins and the fact that its product sales exceeded its operating expenses.
Aside from Cymbalta, several other of the group's newer products achieved revenue growth. These included: its anticancer agent Alimta (pemextred); the diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide), which the firm co-developed with Amylin; Forteo (teriparatide recombinant DNA injection), the bone formation treatment; the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder product Stattera (atomoxetine HCl); its bipolar depression therapeutic Symbyax (olanzapine/fluoxetine); Xigris (drotrecogin) used in the treatment of sepsis; and the urinary incontinence medication Yentreve (duloxetine HCL), which grew 59%. Collectively, thesecontributed $802.4 million for the quarter.
Trial results and regulatory submissions
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze