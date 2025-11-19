Eli Lilly's Humalog Gets Second Approval

Eli Lilly has been granted a second approval for Humalog (insulin lispro), a recombinant insulin analog for the treatment of patients with Types I and II diabetes mellitus, from the South African Medicines Control Council. The product received its first approval in Russia in April, when Lilly became the first company in the world to gain marketing clearance for an insulin analog.

Humalog is designed to mimic the rapid response of the body's endogenous insulin to increased blood sugar levels - current insulin products are not absorbed as quickly as endogenous forms - and thereby improve plasma glucose control, limiting long-term adverse events commonly associated with diabetes such as retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy and cardiovascular disease.

Structurally, Humalog is essentially the same as pancreatic insulin, except for a transposition of amino acids proline and lysine at a specific position within the insulin molecule. According to Lilly, this protein alteration has the effect of significantly accelerating drug absorption into the blood stream to rates which equate well with natural non-diabetic insulin secretion.