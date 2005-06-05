Eli Lilly's olanzapine: better compliance

People taking atypical antipsychotics for schizophrenia were most likely to discontinue therapy due to continued presence of psychiatric symptoms, according to data presented at the 158th annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, in San Diego USA.

Findings also revealed that patients taking Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) were significantly more likely to remain on medication longer than those using other atypical and conventional antipsychotics.