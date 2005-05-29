Eli Lilly's Straterra gets additional EU marketing approvals

US drugmaker Eli Lilly says that its selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor Strattera (atomoxetine HCl), the only approved non-stimulant for treating the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, has obtained additional marketing approvals in Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.
The agent was cleared in the USA in January 2003 and in the UK last year for the treatment of ADHD in children and adolescents (Marketletters passim).
