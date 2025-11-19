Eli Lilly Set For Overseas Expansion

US drug major Eli Lilly has said it will expand in all the major growth markets outside the USA, especially in the biotechnology sector. Speaking in Paris, France, Lilly president Randall Tobias said France will be one of "the points of anchorage" in the company's development strategy.

The US group is accenting five pathologies worldwide - diseases of the central nervous system, endocrine problems (eg osteoporosis), infectious diseases, cancer and cardiology.

Mr Tobias pointed out that Lilly's non-USA sales accounted for 42.5% of the total last year, and this was to increase in order to achieve "geographical equilibrium." Sales went up by a third in eastern Europe, by 46% is Asia and by 14% in Latin America in 1994.