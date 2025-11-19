ELI LILLY TO DIVEST NON-CORE BUSINESSES

Troubled US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has announced that it plans to spin off its medical devices and diagnostics businesses in an attempt to concentrate its resources on pharmaceuticals. The company will take one-off charges amounting to $1.2 billion. The nine companies affected by the announcement represent around 20% of Lilly's total sales.

The initial reaction to the announcement by the stock market was good and Lilly's share price increased (see pages 8 & 9). It is understood that six of the nine businesses to go will be put into a new holding company. Shares in the new company will be either floated or issued to existing shareholders in Eli Lilly.

Lilly is already implementing a voluntary retirement program involving around 2,600 people. $540 million of the announced charge will go towards this program. The company expects to announce a loss in the fourth quarter of 1993.