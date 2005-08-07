Eli Lilly to file NDA for Arxxant in DR, but sees poor results in SDPN

Indianapolis, USA-headquartered drug major Eli Lilly has completed a Phase III trial of its investigational drug Arxxant (ruboxistaurin mesylate), which demonstrated that it reduced the occurrence of vision loss in patients with diabetic retinopathy. On the strength of this, Lilly will submit a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration at the end of the year for the treatment of DR, the initial indication for the agent.
In addition, Lilly reported disappointing results from two Phase III studies of the drug to determine its effect on the sensory symptoms associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Statistical comparison of the change in sensory symptom scores between the placebo and ruboxistaurin-treated groups did not demonstrate significant differences or meet the studies' primary endpoints, although the firm stressed that no significant safety issues were discovered that would preclude continued clinical development.
