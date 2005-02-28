Elidel provides long-term control of eczema

Results from a recent study indicate that long-term intermittent treatment with Novartis' Elidel (pimecrolimus) Cream 1% provides control of the symptoms associated with atopic dermatitis for up to 18 months.

In the core trial, 79.6% of subjects who had used the agent twice daily felt relief from the itching associated with mild-to-moderate eczema. This was sustained for an additional six months in 75.3% of the patients in the extension study. Treatment success rates, specifically for the face and whole body, at the end of the core study were 78.9% and 53.1%, respectively. These results were also sustained in the extension trial, with respective values of 70.4% and 48.6%.

Furthermore, the quantity of Elidel used during the course of the study decreased from 3.3g a day at the end of the initial trial to 2.5g/day six months later. More than 75% of patients continued to rate their disease control as either "complete" or "good" at the end of the extension arm.