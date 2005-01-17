Elite sees promising results for its abuse-resistant technology

Elite Pharmaceuticals of the USA says its subsidiary, Elite Laboratories, has received promising results from a clinical program designed to test the company's proprietary abuse-resistant technology (ART) for narcotic analgesics, such as OxyContin, utilizing naltrexone as a narcotic antagonist. The pilot pharmacokinetic studies were conducted during the fourth quarter of 2004 on 12 healthy human volunteers. Test subjects were given a single dose of naltrexone formulated with Elite's ART and the subjects' blood was then tested for naltrexone.

The first study was designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of the company's lead formulation when it was administered to the subjects in its unaltered form and after it was physically altered by crushing. Results from the unaltered formulation showed that no quantifiable blood levels of naltrexone were released at a limit of quantification of 7.5 pg/mL. The physically altered formulation data showed that significant amounts of naltrexone were released and absorbed with a Cmax of 3,330 pg/mL achieved at the 30 minute time point.