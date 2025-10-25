Elixion Biotech

The company was founded to “redefine precision and reimagine discovery” by combining quantum physics with biology-driven target nomination and compound design. Its platform is positioned to accelerate hit-to-lead timelines and increase the quality of nominated assets.

Elixion is led by a senior team drawn from pharma, AI and translational biology, with the goal of building a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics across multiple indications. The company has publicly validated its quantum-informed R&D process in a peer-reviewed format.

As a privately held enterprise in stealth or early disclosure mode, Elixion has not broadly disclosed specific clinical candidates or milestone financing at this stage. The firm’s business model emphasises technology as the core differentiator and aims to partner or licence assets into development rather than immediately carry them through to commercialisation.