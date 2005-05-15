Elixir licenses GHS from B-MS

Elixir Pharmaceuticals has entered a license agreement with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb for worldwide development and commercialization rights to the latter's growth hormone secretagogue, BMS-604992, and five related compounds.

The novel, orally-available compound stimulates the body's release of growth hormone. William Heiden, Elixir's chief executive, described it as a "natural fit" for the company, given its focus on metabolic disorders.