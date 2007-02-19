Thursday 21 November 2024

Elixir Pharma and Siena Biotech in Huntington's accord

19 February 2007

US firm Elixir Pharmaceuticals and Siena Biotech of Italy have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the optimization, validation and evaluation of the former's SIRT1 inhibitors in Huntington's disease, a hereditary, degenerative brain disorder for which there is no effective treatment or cure at present.

SIRT1 is a member of the Sirtuin class of protein deacetylase enzymes. It is the human equivalent of Sir2, a gene identified in yeast that plays a key role in the control of lifespan, metabolism, resistance to stress and other cellular regulatory pathways. Elixir has developed expertise and a broad intellectual property portfolio of more than 20 Sirtuin patents and patent applications which include coverage of small-molecule SIRT1 inhibitors and activators, while Siena has developed over the years internal technological platforms and expertise in advanced research on Huntington's disease and optimization of targeted small molecules against neurodegenerative disorders.

Under the terms of the deal, Elixir will provide its SIRT1 small-molecule inhibitors and access to related know-how to Siena, which may modify these using its medicinal chemistry and profiling capabilities to evaluate them. If optimized or second-generation compounds are produced from Siena's research, Elixir will screen the compounds through its assays to evaluate their degree of SIRT1 specificity. Elixir will own the rights to the new compounds for use in all disease areas, excluding neurodegenerative diseases, for which Siena will have the right to obtain an exclusive license. Further terms of the accord were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze