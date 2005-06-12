Embryos cloned from diseased cell donors

Researchers from South Korea have claimed a scientific breakthrough by cloning embryos from patients with serious life-threatening diseases-the necessary first step in therapeutic cloning.
Lead investigator of the team at the Seoul National University, Hwang Woo-suk, said that the clinical application of cloned embryonic stem cells is still a long way off, adding that the next hurdle is to achieve a stable transformation of these cells into the specific cell type of the damaged tissue.
The techniques used by the team also boasted a higher success rate than previous studies. Donor cells from both male and female patients with disorders including severe spinal injury, juvenile diabetes and a rare immune disease were successfully cloned. Of the 185 eggs used by the researchers, 31 produced embryos and 11 of these yielded stem cells.
