EMEA 1995-95: A Crucial Period of Transition

Nearing the middle of their three-year transitional period 1995-97, the European medicines Evaluation Agency and the new European registration system appear to be a success, the EMEA reports. on March 6 the EMEA Management Board meeting adopted three documents spanning these "crucial years"- the annual report for 1995, the work program for 1996-97 and budget estimates for 1997.
During the first 13 months (february 1995-March 1996), 13 positive opinions were given for human medicinal products. This has led so far to formal Decisions from the European Commission granting pan-European marketing authorizations for Ares-Serono's Gonal-F (follitropin-alpha), Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Taxotere (docetaxel), Schering AG's Betaferon (interferon beta-1b), Roche's CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) and Orion's Fareston (toremifene citrate). A key element of the centralized procedure is the 210-day limit for evaluation of applications, and despite start-up problems the first opinions were given broadly within this limit; in one case the Committee for Proprietary medicinal Products adopted a positive opinion within 150 days.
Confidence in the centralized procedure is clear, says the EMEA; two-thirds of the 30 new applications received or so far announced are voluntary applications which could have used national routes for authorization.
