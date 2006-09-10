EMEA advances review of Ark's Cerepro

London, UK-based Ark Therapeutics has filed its response to the first series of questions raised by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) as part of the marketing authorization application review process for Cerepro, its novel gene-based medicine for the treatment of operable high-grade glioma (brain cancer). Ark says it filed the response in accordance with the standard procedure and time frame.
In a note to investor's, Investec Securities reaffirmed its buy rating on the firm, noting that agent, which has European and US orphan drug status, is an exciting product. According to analysts at the firm, while a 2009/10 launch is likely, today's progress bodes well for a 2007 market introduction.
