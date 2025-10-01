EMEA Approves Novo Nordisk's NovoSeven

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has approved Novo Nordisk's recombinant Factor VIIa product NovoSeven (eptacog alfa) for the treatment of serious bleeding events in patients who have developed inhibitors to Factors VIII and IX. The drug was first launched earlier this year in Switzerland, and has been approved in Norway. Launches in European Union countries are expected soon.

Approximately 3.5%-25% of hemophiliacs develop inhibitory antibodies to Factor VIII. Current treatment of bleeding episodes in resistant patients varies according to the level of inhibition. Patients with low-level inhibition often respond to repeated infusions of Factor VIII within a few days. Mid-range inhibition is usually treated with porcine Factor VIII, which tends to have only partial cross-reactivity with the antibodies. However, with repeated infusions, porcine Factor VIII rapidly stimulates its own antibody response and subsequent infusions lose their effectiveness. In patients with high levels of antibodies, treatment is usually with infusions of prothrombin complex concentrates.

In the largest study which Novo submitted in support of its application (a total of 61 patients), NovoSeven was effective in 84% of 57 serious bleeding episodes, and 59% of 38 surgical bleeds. No antibodies against NovoSeven were detected in any of the test subjects. The data also suggest that the risk of thrombogenesis, while still present, is less than with prothrombin complex concentrates. One patient who received NovoSeven did develop disseminated intravascular coagulation and died, so a warning of thrombogenic potential is included in NovoSeven's Summary of Product Characteristics.