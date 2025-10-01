EMEA Approves Roche's CellCept

As forecast in the last issue of the Marketletter, the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has granted approval to Roche for CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) an immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of acute rejection in kidney transplant patients.
CellCept is approved for use in combination with ciclosporin (Sandoz' Sandimmun or Neoral) and corticosteroids. The drug reduces the incidence of acute rejection by around 50% without any additional kidney or liver toxicities, according to the results of three Phase III studies (Marketletters passim). The drug's use is associated with hematological and gastrointestinal side effects.
On the day of the approval, Roche launched the product in the UK at a National Health Service price of L9.52 ($14.70) per 2g, the recommended daily dose of the drug. The drug was also launched in Germany, and is available in a number of other countries (Scandinavia, Austria, Spain etc) under special license pending pricing negotiations. Roche has set a wholesale price across Europe of 16 Swiss francs per day. At this level, substituting CellCept for azathioprine would double the cost of immunosuppression from around L3,000 a year to over L6,000.
