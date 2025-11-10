EMEA Assesses Progress To Date

Recruitment procedure for the 14 key posts in the European Medicines Evaluation Agency is well under way, a management board meeting was told this month. Around 3,000 applications were examined by the selection board, and posts are expected to be filled at the beginning of next year. The first administrative structures of the EMEA have been put in place and, as previously reported, a lease on premises at Canary Wharf, London, has been signed.
The management board noted the execution of the 1994 investment budget. It considered the handling of the budget for 1995 in the light of the possible delay in the adoption of the regulation on the fees payable to the EMEA.
Moreover, the board examined the results of a feasibility study concerning data exchanges on medicinal products and, with the advice of the European Commission Joint Research Center of ISPRA, approved an IT investment plan to meet the agency's needs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze