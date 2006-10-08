EMEA consults on clinical trials for children

The European Commission and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) have put out to public consultation draft guidelines on the ethics of clinical drug trials involving children. These are intended for use by the sponsors of clinical evaluations, ethics committees and clinical study investigators where children are involved.

For the purposes of the guidance, children are defined as all under 18 year olds. The priority for the EMEA and the EC is to ensure that trials offer "the best possible protection for this vulnerable population," without denying children access to the benefits of medical research.

Among the guidance instructions, regulators allow adults to be compensated for their time and expenses, but financial inducements are prohibited, as is "undue" pressure. There are also significant limits on the use of placebo, especially when this would mean withholding treatment.