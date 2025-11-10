EMEA Denies Link With EMEA Annual

A new advertising medium, calling itself the EMEA Annual 1996 published by a company called Highgrove, has appeared, but the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, which uses the acronym EMEA, denies that it is in anyway involved in this publication. The EMEA points out that it does not back the Annual, is not responsible for its content and does not receive revenues from the sale of advertising space.
Anyone "trying to generate the impression of an agreement between the EMEA and Highgrove for the publication of the EMEA Annual 1996 is doing so with the purpose of misleading potential advertisers," the agency stresses.
