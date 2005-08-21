EMEA drafts pediatric pharmacovigilance reg

The European Medicines Agency has launched a six-month consultation on draft guidance on the conduct of pharmacovigilance for drugs used in children aged from birth to 18 years.

This is the first guideline to focus exclusively on safety of medicines in children, says the EMEA, adding that over 50% of drugs used pediatrically are prescribed "off-label" because they have not been adequately tested and/or formulated and authorized for use in children. It is consulting not only on the reporting of adverse drug reactions in children but also on the possible need for studies designed to follow long-term safety of pediatric medicines, it notes.