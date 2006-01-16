EMEA expects 47 Rx marketing apps this year, as agency responsibilities grow

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) is expecting to receive 47 Marketing Authorization Applications for new medicines in 2006, a marked increase over 2005's final total of 40, the EMEA's Management Board has announced.
Much of this increase is likely to be due to new legal provisions contained within the amended European Union pharmaceutical legislation which entered into force November 20, 2005 (Marketletters passim). For example, eight MAAs are expected to result from the Agency now being responsible for evaluating generic and "biosimilar" drugs, with further applications arising from its new role in examining "compassionate-use" medicines plus products intended for use outside the EU (on which the Agency will work with the World Health Organization) and core-dossier applications for pandemic influenza vaccines.
The expected increase in applications is also due to the fact that, as well as biotechnology products, all new treatments for HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and orphan diseases must now be submitted through the EU centralized authorization procedure.
