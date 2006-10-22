EMEA reports a 49% rise in applications for medicine approvals in 2006

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has said that it is seeing an increase in applications for new drug approvals in 2006. The initial application forecast for the year has been revised from 61 to 91, an increase of 49%.

At the Management Board's September 28 meeting, details of which have just been released, Thomas Lonngren, the EMEA's Executive Director, indicated that this unforeseen increase was due, in part, to applications for new innovative medicines and for new uses of approved drugs, as well as to some additional generic, biosimilar and multiple applications.

Above all, it was stressed that the applications were unexpected and the Executive Director urged pharmaceutical companies to enter into dialog with the Agency earlier to discuss their filing strategy.