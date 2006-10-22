EMEA reports a 49% rise in applications for medicine approvals in 2006

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has said that it is seeing an increase in applications for new drug approvals in 2006. The initial application forecast for the year has been revised from 61 to 91, an increase of 49%.
At the Management Board's September 28 meeting, details of which have just been released, Thomas Lonngren, the EMEA's Executive Director, indicated that this unforeseen increase was due, in part, to applications for new innovative medicines and for new uses of approved drugs, as well as to some additional generic, biosimilar and multiple applications.
Above all, it was stressed that the applications were unexpected and the Executive Director urged pharmaceutical companies to enter into dialog with the Agency earlier to discuss their filing strategy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze