EMEA review curbs use of COX-2 inhibitors but does not order a total ban

Following a three-day safety review of the COX-2 inhibitor group of analgesics, which currently generate around $6.0 billion sales a year worldwide, the European Medicines Agency has imposed stronger warnings on their use but has stopped short of banning them from the market completely.
Fears over the safety of COX-2 inhibitors were sparked by US drugmaker Merck & Co's voluntary market withdrawal of its Vioxx (rofecoxib) in September last year, and were further fuelled by a stream of reports which suggested that other drugs in this class could also pose serious risks to cardiovascular health (Marketletters passim).
The EMEA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has concluded that the available data show an increased risk of CV adverse events for COX-2 inhibitors as a class. Furthermore, an association between duration and dose of intake and the probability of suffering a CV event was also indicated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze