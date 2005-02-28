EMEA review curbs use of COX-2 inhibitors but does not order a total ban

Following a three-day safety review of the COX-2 inhibitor group of analgesics, which currently generate around $6.0 billion sales a year worldwide, the European Medicines Agency has imposed stronger warnings on their use but has stopped short of banning them from the market completely.

Fears over the safety of COX-2 inhibitors were sparked by US drugmaker Merck & Co's voluntary market withdrawal of its Vioxx (rofecoxib) in September last year, and were further fuelled by a stream of reports which suggested that other drugs in this class could also pose serious risks to cardiovascular health (Marketletters passim).

The EMEA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has concluded that the available data show an increased risk of CV adverse events for COX-2 inhibitors as a class. Furthermore, an association between duration and dose of intake and the probability of suffering a CV event was also indicated.