EMEA review of NSAID CV data to deliver verdict; Naproxcinod hailed as successor

The European Medicine Agency (EMEA) is expected to deliver its physician guidance on the use of high-dose non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs taken over a long period. The EMEA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is examining NSAIDs in light of recent data suggesting they increase the risk of thrombotic events such as heart attack or stroke, was still deliberating as this issue of the Marketletter went to press.

The CHMP will assesss cardiovascular safety in the context of overall benefit-risk profile. The non-selective NSAIDs being looked at are diclofenac, etodolac, ibuprofen, indomethacin, ketoprofen, ketorolac, meloxicam, nabumetone, naproxen, nimesulide and piroxicam.

However, the review relates only to high-dose NSAIDs prescribed by doctors for long-term treatment of conditions, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and not over-the-counter low-dose formulations which are used occasionally for the short-term treatment of minor ailments.