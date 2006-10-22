EMEA template for risk-management plans

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has released a template for pharmaceutical companies to use when submitting European Union risk-management plans.

In line with the revised EU pharmaceutical legislation, companies are required in certain circumstances to submit a description of their risk-management system for medicinal products for human use. The aim of this is to ensure that, by reducing or preventing risk, the benefits of the drug or group of medicines concerned exceed any danger by the greatest achievable margin, for the individual and for the target population as a whole.

In November 2005, the EMEA published a guideline on this new and important public health initiative, which provides guidance to the pharmaceutical industry on the establishment of EU risk-management plans. In order to aid consistency of the format and content of such plans, the agency has made this new template available on its web site: www.emea.europa.eu.