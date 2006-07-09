EMEA validates Insmed's Iplex MA

Insmed of the USA says that the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has validated its application to market Iplex (mecasermin rinfabate [rDNA origin] injection), in the European Union.
The validation was granted within the scope of the EU Commission designations of Iplex as an Orphan Medicinal Product for the treatment of primary insulin-like growth factor-1 deficiency due to molecular or genetic defects (EU/3/06/378); and treatment of patients with growth hormone gene deletion who have developed neutralizing antibodies to GH (EU/3/06/377).
Iplex is approved in the USA as the only once-daily treatment for children with short stature associated with severe primary IGF-1 deficiency and was launched there during the second quarter of this year, the company noted.
