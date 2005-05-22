Emerging company innovation, focus and speed in Japan

Stock market analysts fret about the decline in New Chemical Entities destined to be blockbusters, generics take a significant share of market growth in the USA and politicians look for new ways to control (read reduce) the cost of new drugs. European pharmaceutical executives relocate research facilities to the USA because they fear innovation is being killed at home. Meanwhile, patients cry out for new drugs to cure a still long list of incurable diseases.
Sound like a doomsday scenario? Excuse my sanguine attitude about the future of the pharmaceutical industry, but during 41 years in this business I saw pessimistic scenarios come and go, mostly go. My optimism can be explained by three key words: innovation, focus and speed.
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