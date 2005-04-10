Emisphere closes $15.7M offering

Emisphere Technologies says that it has closed an offering of 4 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 1.5 million shares in a placement under the firm's shelf registration statement. The shares and warrants were sold in units, each consisting of one share and a warrant to purchase 0.375 additional stock at an exercise price of $4.0 per share. The units were sold at a price of $3.935 each. This placement was arranged by Harris Nesbitt as placement agent.

The gross proceeds from the offering realized by Emisphere are approximately $15.74 million and will be used to repay the company's outstanding indebtedness to an affiliate of Elan Corp and to fund current operations.