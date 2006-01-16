Emisphere defeats Lilly in oral PTH dispute

US drugmaker Emisphere Technologies says that the Federal District Court of the Southern District of Indiana has determined that drug major Eli Lilly has breached its contractual obligations and that the alliance between the two firms on oral parathyroid hormone were properly terminated as of August 2004.

In 1997, the two firms signed an R&D accord centered on Emisphere's eligen technology, which enables the oral delivery of injectable drugs. The New York-based company later claimed that Lilly had used its patented technology and confidential know-how outside of the licensed field of PTH and ,furthermore had tried to hide its suspect activities.

Presiding DC Judge David Hamilton agreed with all of Emisphere's contentions, finding that "Lilly did not act in good faith and did not deal fairly."