Employers face hit by higher health taxes

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has repeated a warning to employers that they must make a higher contribution to the increasing health fund contribution rates (Marketletters passim). She said that employers could not be "let off their responsibility for an affordable health service."
Ms Schmidt also said that the coalition government of SPD and CDU parties was united in calling for an end to the exclusive link between health care costs to employment costs, with the system being funded from "other sources of income."
