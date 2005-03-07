Enablex in elderly: no cognition impairment

Novartis' Enablex (darifenacin), a one-daily treatment for over-active bladder, does not impair cognition in elderly patients, according to a study published in the Journal of Urology (February issue). While the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 129 elderly volunteers was powered to detect an improvement in cognition function, the authors noted that Enablex had no effect on the three primary cognitive endpoints: memory scanning sensitivity; speed of choice reaction time; and word recognition sensitivity, at any dose.
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