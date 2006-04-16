Enbrel approved for RA by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

Japanese companies Takeda Pharmaceutical and Wyeth KK, a subsidiary of US major Wyeth, say that the co-developed rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) has been approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the treatment of RA patients who have experienced an inadequate response to existing therapies. The firms went on to say that they would begin co-promotion of the product in Japan in the near future.