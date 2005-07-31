Enbrel drives Wyeht's 2nd-qtr sales

Leading US health care group Wyeth has posted a strong set of second-quarter 2005 results, with turnover up 12% at $4.7 billion. Excluding favorable exchange rate impact, the rise was 10%. Net income and earnings per share both leapt 18% to $976.6 million and $0.72, respectively.

Pharmaceutical sales grew 14% to $3.87 billion, with alliance revenues rising 85% to $281.0 million. Consumer health care was up 1% at $600.1 million and animal health increased 2% to $244.8 million. The company continues to project pro forma diluted EPS for full-year 2005 of $2.80-$2.90, a range which excludes any potential one-time impact, if any, from the repatriation of permanently-reinvested earnings from foreign subsidiaries under the American Jobs Creation Act, as well as any possible restructuring charges.