Enbrel improves psoriasis symptoms, study confirms

According to the US firms Wyeth and Amgen, following three months of treatment with their anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel (etanercept), nearly 30% of 311 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis reported that they were "not at all" bothered by their condition. This was marked by achieving a "zero" score on the Dermatology Life Quality Index measure, thus indicating that psoriasis did not interfere with their lives at all.
Furthermore, according to the companies, several patients treated with Enbrel experienced improvements in their symptoms as early as one week post administration. Additionally, many reported that psoriasis no longer affected social or leisure activities, prevented them from working or studying, or restricted intimacy.
Statistically-significant improvements in a 620-patient double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase III clinical study, conducted at 39 sites in the USA and Canada, were observed in many participants taking Enbrel (versus placebo) across a variety of measurements including mean improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, the group noted.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
