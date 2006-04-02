Encouraging animal data for Onyvax-105

Onyvax, a UK biotechnology company focused on cancer therapies, says that two recently-published independent research papers validate the target of its Onyvax-105 vaccine in prostate cancer.

The first paper, published in the December 2005 issue of Urology, demonstrated that CD55 is consistently elevated in cancerous versus normal prostate tissue and the molecule was also shown to be functionally active and protected cells from immune attack.

In the second paper, published in the January edition of Neoplasia, inhibition of CD55 expression using siRNA in an in vivo model of prostate cancer resulted in a 76% decrease in overall tumor burden. The firm stated that this result provides further validation that an anti-CD55 therapy should be a valuable tool for the treatment of prostate cancer patients.