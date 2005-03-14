Encouraging data for Agilect

Data presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders have shown significant benefit on impaired function during the course of PD when treatment is started early using a once-daily program of Agilect (rasagiline). The drug is a novel, second-generation irreversible monoamine oxidase B inhibitor developed by Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The data are from an open-label follow-up extension of the TEMPO trial: a 12-month double-blind, parallel-group, randomized, delayed-start study conducted in 32 centers across the USA and Canada. Approximately half of the patient population in the original trial that remained on the drug after two years were adequately maintained by Agilect and did not require additional dopaminergic therapy. Once Agilect is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, Japanese firm Eisai will co-promote it in the American market.