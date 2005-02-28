Encouraging data for Ardana's Teverelix

Edinburgh, UK-based Ardana has reported promising data from a Phase II clinical trial of Teverelix, its long-acting gonadotrophin-releasing antagonist under evaluation for the treatment of prostate cancer. In 14 patients with advanced prostate cancer, 93% in the Teverelix arm exhibited reduced levels of testosterone equivalent to that of castrated men (<0.5ng/ml) as early as day three, and 100% was achieved within the first week, the firm said. In addition, levels of testosterone were maintained at this level for four-14 weeks.
