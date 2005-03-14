Encouraging data for BI's RLS drug

Results from a large clinical study in patients with restless legs syndrome have shown German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's pramipexole to be efficient and well-tolerated.

The data demonstrated that a once-daily dose regimen of the agent, sold under the trade name Mirapex/Mirapexin for Parkinson's disease (Marketletters passim), improved RLS symptoms for a 24-hour period, and revealed the drug's rapid onset of action as well as significant improvements in sleep, the group said.