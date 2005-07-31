Encouraging data for Immune Response 's IR103 and Remune

US biopharmaceutical group The Immune Response Corp saw its shares close up 14.5% at $0.79 on July 26, following presentations at the International AIDS Society meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, of the first clinical trial data for its immune-based therapy IR103 and results from a Phase II study of its lead HIV candidate Remune (gp120-depleted HIV-1 immunogen).

Preliminary findings from the ongoing 45-patient, five-arm, randomized, single-blind, controlled, multicenter, Phase I/II trial of IR103 indicate that the agent is safe, induces HIV-specific immune responses and greatly enhances IFN-gamma and RANTES mRNA, biomarkers which provide an estimate of the degree of immune response generated by the drug in patients.