Encouraging data for Lundbeck's Ebixa in AD

Results from two independent studies assessing Danish drugmaker Lundbeck's Ebixa (memantine) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, presented at the 7th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease held in Sorrento, Italy, have further demonstrated the agent's efficacy and tolerability.
Data from a placebo-controlled trial revealed that, in moderate-to-severe AD subjects for whom treatment was switched either abruptly or gradually from Eisai's Aricept (donepezil) to Ebixa, the switch was well-tolerated, with the majority of patients maintained or improved in their global performance, the firm said. In addition, results from an open-label naturalistic evaluation demonstrated that therapy with Ebixa led to clinical improvements in people with AD.
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