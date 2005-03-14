Encouraging data for ReceptoPharm's MS drug

US biotechnology holding group Nutra Pharma says that its contract researcher, Eno Research and Development (ERDI), has completed its analysis of a series of microarray studies with RPI-78M in the gene expression of cells from multiple sclerosis patients.

RPI-78M is the lead drug candidate of Nutra Pharma's minority holding, ReceptoPharm, and is under evaluation in preclinical assays for the treatment of MS.