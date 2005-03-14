Encouraging Ph II data for Xenova's anti-smoking vaccine

UK drugmaker Xenova Group has reported positive preliminary 12-month findings from the second Phase I clinical trial of TA-NIC, its therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of nicotine addiction.

Results from the study showed that, at 12 months: two-month self-reported quit rates were significantly greater amongst the TA-NIC group versus placebo; one of 12 participants (8%) in the control arm reported being abstinent compared with three of 16 (19%) and six of 16 (38%) in the two groups receiving the higher doses of the vaccine; the percentage of volunteers who successfully made a quit attempt was higher in the TA-NIC (95%) group than amongst those receiving placebo (73%); a booster, given at 32 weeks, produced a substantial and sustained increase in nicotine-specific antibodies in both groups receiving the higher doses of TA-NIC; and immunogenicity data, as well as the safety and tolerability profile confirm the selection of the 250mg dose for use in the Phase II and III clinical trials.