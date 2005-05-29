Encouraging Phase II results for Oxford Biomedica's TroVax

UK-headquartered gene therapy group Oxford BioMedica has presented additional encouraging results from Phase II clinical trials of its cancer immunotherapy TroVax at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting which took place in Orlando, Florida, during May 13-17.
Earlier this year, the group reported that the primary endpoints of two studies assessing the agent as a first-line treatment with concomitant chemotherapy (irinotecan (IFL)- and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX)-based) as a therapy for colorectal cancer had been met (Marketletter March 7).
Additional immune response data unveiled at ASCO show that the maximum antibody levels targeted against the 5T4 tumour antigen in the Phase II studies are significantly higher than those seen in a Phase I/II trial in post-chemotherapy patients. Peak titers reached levels of 5,000 in the TroVax plus FL trial and 1,200 in the TroVax/FOLFOX evaluation. This may be important as, in the earlier study, there was a highly significant (p<0.0001) correlation between antibody titer and time to disease progression amongst responders, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze