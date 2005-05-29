Encouraging Phase II results for Oxford Biomedica's TroVax

UK-headquartered gene therapy group Oxford BioMedica has presented additional encouraging results from Phase II clinical trials of its cancer immunotherapy TroVax at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting which took place in Orlando, Florida, during May 13-17.

Earlier this year, the group reported that the primary endpoints of two studies assessing the agent as a first-line treatment with concomitant chemotherapy (irinotecan (IFL)- and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX)-based) as a therapy for colorectal cancer had been met (Marketletter March 7).

Additional immune response data unveiled at ASCO show that the maximum antibody levels targeted against the 5T4 tumour antigen in the Phase II studies are significantly higher than those seen in a Phase I/II trial in post-chemotherapy patients. Peak titers reached levels of 5,000 in the TroVax plus FL trial and 1,200 in the TroVax/FOLFOX evaluation. This may be important as, in the earlier study, there was a highly significant (p<0.0001) correlation between antibody titer and time to disease progression amongst responders, the firm noted.